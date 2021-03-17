Peru to Postpone Face-to-Face Classes Due to Health Emergency

On-site classes might resume after April 15 if the country's epidemiological conditions improve.

Peru's Education Minister Ricardo Cuenca assured that face-to-face classes will be postponed due to a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the end of 2020, authorities planned classes to be resumed in March. However, "our current epidemiological condition doesn't allow it," Cuenca said.

Education authorities are making constant evaluations to restart on-site classes after April 15 if the epidemiological situation improves.

"We know how important it is for children to go to school, but their return must be safe. We are preparing the classrooms for that moment," the Minister added.

14 Mar. 2021

projection of Covid-19(Peru)



using confirmed cases up to yesterday

▪️horizontal axis is the sequential day number starting with day 1 on 1/1/2020

▪️solid line is forecast

▪️○ are cases

▪️⭕️ are cases used to predict



Not always hit the mark. FYI.

Two-meter distance between tables and access to potable water in each school are some requirements imposed for children to return to classrooms. So far, however, only 22 percent of schools in rural areas could be opened for face-to-face classes.

Authorities have not provided information on when they will begin immunizing Peru's 640,000 teachers.

"It depends on the vaccine availability in the country. At the moment, we are immunizing the vulnerable population and health workers," he said.