Peru: Truckers and Farmers Demand Attention to Their Demands

Truckers and farmers joined forces to pressure the Peruvian government to provide a solution to their problems.

The strike called by Peruvian carriers and farmers entered its second day on Tuesday with reports of blockades, marches and cargo vehicles stopped in the regions of Piura, Junin, Puno, Cajamarca, Ayacucho, Cusco, and Tacna.

The call for the strike has not been received nationwide. The carriers reject the increase in fuel prices and the elimination of the selective consumption tax. They also demand attention to the problems previously raised with the Government.

For their part, the farmers are demanding the second agrarian reform promised by the Executive, the prompt supply of fertilizers at subsidized prices, and greater technical and credit support to the sector.

Local media reported that cargo and urban service carriers blocked access to the city of Juliaca, in the Puno region. These situations forced passengers to walk kilometers in search of alternative routes to reach their destinations.

PERÚ // Un nuevo paro de transportistas de carga y agricultores fue anunciado este lunes en Perú, en medio de las protestas que atraviesa la hermana nación ante el alza del precio del combustible y los fertilizantes. https://t.co/KvlWd8pVBi pic.twitter.com/wnQwbJhkYd — La Estrella | Panamá (@EstrellaOnline) July 19, 2022

PERU: A new strike for cargo carriers and farmers was announced this Monday in Peru amid the protests that the sister nation is going through due to the price of fuel and fertilizers.

The president of the Board of Users of the San Lorenzo, Dario Castillo, reported that after 09:00 local time in the Piura region, there were 16 active pickets blocking traffic. In Tacna, a peaceful march of farmers was reported, while other producers blocked the La Breña bridge in Huancayo, Junin region.

A leader of the agricultural producers in Junin, Angel Miyasauri, announced that around 10:00 local time, they would hold a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, the results of which could depend on whether they suspend or radicalize the demonstrations.

The president of the Junta de Usuarios del Río Chonta y Cajamarquino, Juan Chuquimango, warned that the agrarian strike could extend in the Cajamarca region if the Government does not meet their demands. He also threatened to block all access to the city.

The truckers said the strike was indefinite, but the farmers are only supporting it for 48 hours, so they are expected to conclude their mobilization on Tuesday. So far, no incidents have been reported, although protests resulted in one person dead and five injured in Piura on Monday.