Peru: Surge in COVID-19 Cases in Children and Adolescents

During the fourth wave of infections, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in children and adolescents in Peru soared by more than 70 percent, according to the Social Health Insurance (EsSalud).

The EsSalud executive president, Gino Davila, said a low percentage of children and adolescents in the country are vaccinated against the virus.

Around 4 850 new COVID-19 infections were reported in adolescents aged 12 and 17 years in the second week of July. This represents an increase of 86.7 over the previous week when 2 598 cases were reported in this age group.

In children aged 0 to 11 years, infections also increased considerably from 1 785 to 3 055 new infections, according to EsSalud's executive president.

Davila referred to the low vaccination percentages among these groups, noting that only 55.4 percent of children have received the two doses of the vaccine. In comparison, 26.2 percent is the figure for adolescents.

ESSALUD reported that Arequipa and Ancash are the regions with the highest increase in Covid-19 contagion; in Arequipa, there have been 5,242 infections in the last week and Ancash registered 2,221 infections.

Other age groups, including citizens over the age of 30 and in the 18-29 age range, have also experienced an increase in infections. Given this situation, Davila urged the population to complete their vaccination schedule against COVID-19 and not to disregard biosecurity measures.

Cases increased in 37 districts of the capital Lima, where a third of the country's population lives, and also in 25 regions, with the southern region of Arequipa being the second most affected, EsSalud reported.

The country's health authorities confirmed the fourth epidemiological wave in Peru at the end of June. The COVID-19 pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 213 800 people in the country, the highest mortality rate in the world.