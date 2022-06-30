President Castillo Resigns From Peru Libre Party

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, informed this Thursday about his resignation from the Perú Libre party, the political group he belonged to when he won his electoral victory in 2021.

"Today, I have presented to the National Jury of Elections (JNE) my irrevocable resignation to the political party Peru Libre. Such a decision obeys to my responsibility as president of 33 million Peruvians," the president assured through his account on the social network Twitter.

In another message, the Executive reaffirmed his commitment "to continue working and promoting the great changes of the Bicentennial in a democratic country and together with all Peruvians."

The head of state's decision comes after the leader of Peru Libre, Vladimir Cerron, released a statement in which they asked Castillo to abandon his militancy.

According to the party's communiqué, among the reasons for requesting Castillo's resignation is the alleged implementation, by his government, of the "neoliberal losing program."

The Peruvian president thanked the support of this party at the time of reaching the Presidency and has called on other organizations to continue working for the country.

"The political events that take place are part of the country's destiny; I thank Peru Libre for welcoming us in the contest that led us to victory in the campaign (...) I understand that Peru is above all, from here I call on the police forces to agree to work for democracy to work for the most important issues that the country has", he declared.