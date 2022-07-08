Peru: Cusco Asks US To Withdraw No Visit Recommendation

According to the department's regional government, crime rates in the department of Cusco are among the lowest in Peru.

The Regional Government of Cusco requested lifting a U.S. alert that recommended not to visit the locality due to allegedly high crime rates.

"The Regional Government of Cusco requested the Federal Constitutional Republic of the U.S. to lift the alert level issued by the U.S. State Department recommending its citizens to reconsider their travel to Peru as the risk of suffering crimes or acts of terrorism has increased in some areas of our homeland," a statement from the entity reads.

According to the statement, the governor of Cusco, Jean-Paul Benavente, has submitted an official letter to the U.S. ambassador to Peru, Lisa Kenna, to inform the U.S. government of the desire to lift the alert.

The Regional Government also said that crime rates in the Peruvian department are among the lowest in the country, affirming that visitors are not at risk.

Gobierno Regional del Cusco pide levantar alerta emitida por Estados Unidos sobre viaje de sus ciudadanos @jp_benavente @gore_cusco pic.twitter.com/AJZDf3swCW — Asamblea Nacional de Gobiernos Regionales (@ANGRPERU) July 8, 2022

The regional Government of Cusco asks to lift the United States' alert on its citizens' trip.

Cusco, home to the famous Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, is Peru's most visited destination after Lima (central). According to the Regional Government, tourism revenues represent 14 percent of the department's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).