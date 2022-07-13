Peru Discards the Suspension of Events Due to COVID-19

The Peruvian authorities have ruled out the suspension of some events due to the epidemiological situation.

On Wednesday, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM) released on social media a communiqué where it discarded the suspension of some events because of the current epidemiological situation the country is facing.

The PCM said that health authorities would work on controlling and monitoring how the situation develops. "Citizens and owners of entertainment venues are called upon to comply with biosafety protocols," read PCM Twitt.

The announcement explains the importance of using facemasks in closed spaces to avoid spreading the virus. Jorge Lopez, Health Minister, reported earlier in the week that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased.

The Minister highlighted the reduction of capacity limit in public spaces, among other preventive measures to be considered by the Executive Branch to reduce the risk of a resurgence.

The head of the Ministry of Education, Rosendo Serna, confirmed that the schools would continue to operate with attendance as a priority and with the health protocols against COVID -19 that are established in the norm.

The session was celebrated at the Government Palace in Lima, headed by President Pedro Castillo.

During the meeting, the Executive Branch officials addressed this and other issues.