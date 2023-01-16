Peru: Thousands Head to Lima to Demand Boluarte's Resignation

So far 50 people have died during the massive mobilizations that demand an immediate change in the Peruvian political system

Thousands of Peruvians from the Aymara and Quechua communities, as well as from social and union organizations, are heading from different provinces to Lima as part of the second edition of the "March of the Four Regions" (Cuatro Suyos).

They demand the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress, the holding of a Constituent Assembly, and the release of former President Pedro Castillo, who was accused of rebellion and removed by Congress on Dec. 7.

Since then, there have been massive protests in different regions. Security forces have repressed them with violence, leaving 50 citizens dead and hundreds of people injured and detained.

The first march of the Cuatro Suyos occurred in the year 2000 when thousands of people gathered in Lima to protest against the fraudulent third re-election of Alberto Fujimori.

En Cuzco (Perú) marcha el pueblo gritando con furia un mensaje claro y directo para la oligarquía y los poderes fácticos, "ahora sí, guerra civil" #PeruResiste pic.twitter.com/nzPvffemcR — Aníbal Garzón (@AnibalGarzon) January 11, 2023

The tweet reads, "In Cuzco (Peru) the people march furiously shouting a clear and direct message to the oligarchy and powerful elites: 'Civil war now!' Peru Resists."

“Thousands of people will arrive and stay until Dina Boluarte and Congress leave,” said Santos Saavedra, the president of the Central Union of Peasant Rounds, who arrived in Lima on Saturday accompanied by farmers from Cajamarca, La Libertad, and Amazon.

On Sunday, the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office reported that a person died in the city of Moyobamba, in the San Martin region, amid a traffic accident linked to road blockades against the Boluarte regime.

Since Dec. 7, 50 people have died during the massive mobilizations that demand an immediate change in the Peruvian political system.