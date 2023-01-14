Complaint Filed Against Boluarte’s Cabinet for Repression

The protests have been repressed by the security forces, which have left nearly 50 dead and hundreds injured and arrested.

Peruvian legislator Kelly Portalatino filed a complaint against the 19 ministers who make up the cabinet of President-designate Dina Boluarte, who on Friday reiterated that she will remain in office, despite the demonstrations demanding her resignation.

Portalatino, of the Peru Libre party, indicated that the constitutional complaint filed against the entire cabinet of Boluarte is for the alleged commission of the crimes of homicide and serious injuries against citizens.

Following the dismissal of President Pedro Castillo by the Congress, which swore in Boluarte as president-designate on December 7, thousands of citizens have carried out demonstrations demanding the resignation of the president and the closing of the Parliament, as well as the establishment of a Constituent Assembly.

"We ask through a special parliamentary process to determine the eventual responsibilities that could have been incurred by said officials", said Portalatino in the denunciation delivered to the legislative sub-commission of Constitutional Accusations.

This Friday, Boluarte made his first public statement since the Juliaca massacre, in the department of Puno, where 17 demonstrators were killed by Peruvian security forces.

In her speech, Boluarte partially acknowledged possible responsibilities in the repression, however, she assured that he will remain in office.

"If we have made a mistake in finding peace and calm, I apologize to the Peruvian people," he said, but immediately affirmed: "I will not resign. My commitment is with Peru and not with this minuscule group that is making the country bleed".

The protests in Lima the capital of Peru have grow. As repression increases the opposition to the government of Dina Boluarte becomes much more widespread https://t.co/b3KMgEhuw8 — Camilo Gómez (@camilomgn) January 13, 2023

In this context, the government of Boluarte has radicalized its policy of persecution against opposition leaders, after the arrest on Thursday of seven social leaders in the city of Ayacucho.

This Friday, hundreds of people held a demonstration in that Peruvian region demanding the release of their comrades.