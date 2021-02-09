Peru Starts Its COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign

Over 600 intensivists, 2.500 nurses, and 1.500 technicians will be the first health workers to receive the Sinopharm CoronaVac vaccine.

Peru on Tuesday starts its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in areas of highest epidemiological risk, giving priority to redline health workers. The campaign started after the arrival of the first batch of 300.000 vaccines on Feb 7.

The first health care facilities to receive the doses were the Second May National Hospital and the Archbishop Loayza National Hospital.

"Those working in intensive care units treating critically ill COVID-19 patients and health care workers in the red line will be the first ones to be vaccinated," said Health Minister Pilar Mazzetti.

Therefore, over 600 intensivists, 2.500 nurses, and 1.500 technicians will be the first health workers to receive the Sinopharm CoronaVac vaccine.

Health authorities announced that the Coronavac vaccine was also supplied to thirteen other healthcare facilities in Lima and Callao.

Alejandro Ccasa prays after waiting three days next to an empty oxygen tank for his uncle who has COVID-19 outside a refill shop where he is the first in line before it opens in Callao, Peru

Credit: AP Photo/Martin Mejia pic.twitter.com/16UcLDCviL — Pixiedust (@PixiedustJtT) February 4, 2021

Currently, regions considered at extreme risk include also Ancash, Pasco, Huanuco, Junin, Huancavelica, Ica, and Apurimac.

President Francisco Sagasti's administration plans to buy 38 million Coronavac vaccines, 20 million Pfizer vaccines, and 14 million AstraZeneca vaccines. The country will also receive 13.3 million vaccines from the UN COVAX mechanism.

As of Tuesday morning, Peru had reported 1,191,221 COVID-19 cases and 42,467 related deaths.