Peru: Lima Runs Out of ICU Beds for COVID-19 Patients

Sixteen departments are in a critical situation because of a lack of adequate health facilities and personnel.

Peru's Ombudsman's Office warned of a pressing health situation in the cities of Lima and Callao due to the lack of intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

On Sunday, Health Ministry (MINSA) reported that there were only 107 remaining ICU beds across the country. In the Lima region alone, only 8 of 934 beds were available in health institutions.

MINSA officials also noted that 1,758 ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients with serious health conditions, while there was only 1 vacant bed in Callao.

Huancavelica, Tumbes, Ucayali, Ancash, Tacna, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Junin, and Huanuco departments no longer have ICU beds.

Cemetery workers carry the coffin of a person who died frm COVID19 at the Nueva Esperanza cemetery in Lima, Peru, the worst hit in South America. More thn 1 mil cases and more thn 37317 deaths.⁣



Those Cemetery workers are more human thn u Prez @GotabayaR. Hope you wake up soon pic.twitter.com/7KDENEQ0jd — ������ (@MohAtheeb) January 4, 2021

The Medical College of Peru (CMP) Dean Miguel Palacios said the new COVID-19 wave is "almost uncontrollable", and has devastated the health system.

A curfew was imposed in Lima between 9 pm and 4 am to halt the spread of the virus and new restrictions on private vehicle traffic are set to be observed on weekends.

Health authorities expect the arrival of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days to launch a national vaccination campaign whose priority will be health personnel.

As of Monday morning, Peru had reported 1,099,013 COVID-19 cases and 39,777 deaths.