Boluarte’s Repression Leaves 18 Peruvians Murdered So Far

On Thursday, the police repression left nine people dead, thus increasing the death toll to 18 since the protests against President Dina Boluarte began.

While the Department of Ayacucho's Health Directorate reported that seven people died in its territory, two citizens died in the La Libertad region. At the national level, however, the Health Ministry (MINSA) only recognizes the existence of 14 deceased people.

The deaths in Ayacucho occurred when a group of people invaded the local airport, where the police left 52 people injured.

"Given the increase in injured people, the Ayacucho Regional Hospital set up tents to care for patients. Most of the citizens were injured by pellets and bullets. What they committed in Ayacucho has been a real massacre. Too much pain is being experienced," tweeted Sharmeli Bustios Patiño, a woman who posted images of events.

¡Alerta Perú! ...el pueblo en Ayacucho rompe el cerco de militares armados con armas reglamentarias, al final se escucha lo que parecen disparos... ¡El gobierno de facto será responsable de la pérdida de vidas humanas! pic.twitter.com/pJVIu1pChn — DΛViD.cu (@David_qva) December 15, 2022

The tweet reads, "Alert Peru!... the people in Ayacucho break the fence of the military who are armed with regulation weapons. What sounds like shots are heard at the end... The de facto government will be responsible for the loss of human lives!"

The Ayacucho government called for the immediate resignation of Boluarte and her interior and defense ministers, whom it blamed for the deaths. The local authorities also demanded the closure of Congress in order to install a transitional government.

"We demand an end to the military intervention and we hold the country's highest political authorities responsible for these crimes," Peru's National Human Rights Coordinator said, demanding an investigation to determine those responsible for the Ayacucho deaths.

Meanwhile, the Army was deployed in the Huamanga, Huanta and La Mar provinces to support the police force in controlling the citizens who are demanding the resignation of Boluarte and the release of Pedro Castillo, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

@rmapalacios esto pasó el 15 Dic en Ayacucho. Quien responde por esa muerte. pic.twitter.com/RQJOj6Mura — yovi (@yovi13689930) December 16, 2022

The tweet reads, "This happened in Ayacucho on December 15. Who is responsible for this death?"

The Ombudsman's Office demanded that the Joint Command of the Armed Forces order its troops to stop using firearms and launching tear gas canisters from helicopters.

Faced with the impossibility of containing the massive protests, Boluarte decreed a curfew that will be in force from Friday in the Arequipa, La Libertad, Ica, Apurimac, Cusco, Puno, Huancavelica, and Ayacucho departments.

She decreed a "mandatory social immobilization" requiring "all people to remain in their homes for five days within the framework of the nationwide state of emergency."