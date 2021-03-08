Peru Starts Vaccinating the Elderly and Security Forces Members

Around 3,000 Senior citizens who suffer from motor difficulty will be immunized at their homes.

Peru's Health Minister Oscar Ugarte Monday informed that health workers began immunizing the elderly, police officers, and Armed Forces soldiers in Lima with the Pfizer vaccine.

"We will vaccinate 3,000 people older than 80 years who suffer from a motor difficulty. The immunization will take place in the person's home," Ugarte said and informed that elderly people living in shelters and nursing homes will also be prioritized.

"Four million people older than 60 years should be vaccinated throughout March," the Minister added.

To vaccinate vulnerable people and security forces, the Health Ministry set up six medical points and deployed 50 mobile units throughout Lima.

Peru began this new phase of immunization a few days after receiving 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The country expects to receive the same amount of doses during each week of March until the 250,000 doses are completed.

RT @Quicktake ���� The first batch of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Peru on Wednesday. The country launched its vaccination campaign last month using China’s Sinopharm vaccine pic.twitter.com/6fTWACHyG9 — Keynode's TechTalk (@_techtalkng) March 5, 2021

On Wednesday, the country will receive an additional lot of 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine through the COVID-19 Global Access Fund for Vaccines (COVAX) mechanism. "This will allow us to amplify the vaccination of Armed Forces' and National Police's members in the following weeks," Ugarte added. On Feb. 10, the vaccination campaign kicked off immunizing Peruvian health workers. To date, 80 percent of these professionals have been vaccinated. Vaccination in Peru has been marked by delays and scandals, such as the Vaccinegate, in which hundreds of officials were illegally immunized with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine.