Peru: President To Attend Congress Session on Impeachment

The President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, confirmed this Thursday his attendance to the plenary session of Congress regarding the debate on the presidential impeachment motion issued last March 8 by a group of parliamentarians.

During a meeting with residents of the district of Plateria, province of Puno, the head of state explained that his presence in Congress next week is intended to respond to what the Peruvian population is being led to believe.

The Peruvian President alerted of a destructive campaign against the government, which, according to what he revealed, will be developed until the end of the week and will include the dissemination of messages, set-ups, audios, and videos by a sector of the press. However, Castillo expressed his certainty that the Parliament would not be part of such a campaign.

Along these lines, the President added that there are responsible lawmakers who understand the needs of the people will not succumb to this kind of blackmail or buy into this media circle. This media campaign is in line with claims of business people who do not love the country and state that the increase in the price of bread and chicken is the fault of the President, Castillo also said.

The objective is to create a political crisis to have a motive to carry out the presidential impeachment process on Monday, warned Castillo. However, he pointed out the government's commitment to addressing the country's primary needs, such as access to drinking water and drainage.



The country's top official said that this confrontation could not stop the country, calling at the same time to leave polarization on the sidelines. He also sent his regards to the organizations, institutions, and political parties that will attend the meeting of the National Agreement.