Peru: President Accepts Resignation of PM Guido Bellido

"We have decided to accept the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Guido Bellido, whom I thank for his services," said President Pedro Castillo.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, accepted this Wednesday the resignation of the head of the Council of Ministers Guido Bellido. He announced that at 8:00 pm local time, he would announce his replacement.

"It is time to put Peru above ideologies, today we have decided to accept the resignation of the President of the Council of Ministers, Guido Bellido, whom I thank for his services to the nation," said the president.

During his speech, the head of state said that decisions had been made in favor of governance and stability: "I have decided to make decisions in favor of governance, the balance of powers is the bridge between the rule of law and democracy," he said.

"We ratify Peru's commitment to private investment, stressing the need for it to operate without corruption and social responsibility," said President Castillo.

#Atentos En breve presidente @PedroCastilloTe dará mensaje a la Nación tras renuncia del premier @GuidoPuka Se vocea a ex presidenta del Congreso Mirtha Vásquez para liderar el gabinete. @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/837BhA5oU7 — Verónica Insausti (@Insausti_tlSUR) October 6, 2021

"Soon President @PedroCastilloTe will give a message to the Nation after the resignation of Premier @GuidoPuka. Former president of Congress Mirtha Vásquez is being considered to lead the cabinet."

Local media revealed that the letter of then-Prime Minister Bellido outlines that he resigned as a result of the request made by President Castillo himself.

"Having fulfilled all the functions corresponding to the institution, I am pleased to tender my irrevocable resignation to the position of President of the Council of Ministers, as you have requested of me," Bellido said in his statement.