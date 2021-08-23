ALBA Movements Warns About Coup Plot Against Pedro Castillo

ALBA Movements highlighted that the right, which dominates Congress, has submitted 19 motions to inquire seven ministers in only 15 days of government alongside threats to not grant confidence to the new cabinet.

The Continental Articulation of Social and Popular Movements towards ALBA (ALBA Movements) warned on Monday about a coup against Peruvian president Pedro Castillo. The organization represents over 400 social movements in 25 countries of the region.

"From ALBA Movements, we denounce the Peruvian right and its insistence on ignoring the popular majorities of this sister country," the group said in a statement noticing that attempts to oust Castillo started the day he was elected president.

In addition, the latest events, such as the resignation of Foreign Minister Héctor Béjar, indicate the continuity of those plans, "in what we consider may be the starting point of a counteroffensive and ultra-reactionary coup," AlBA Movements said.

