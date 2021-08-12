President Castillo Discusses Key Issues with Peruvian Congress

The head of state and the members of Congress discussed economic reactivation, the fight against COVID-19, and other issues of national importance.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, met this Thursday with the president of the Peruvian Congress, María del Carmen Alva, and the three vice presidents that make up the Board of Directors: Lady Camones, Enrique Wong and Patricia Chirinos.

According to press reports, during the meeting, the head of state and Congress addressed issues related to economic reactivation, the strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic, the fight against corruption, and other matters for the benefit of the population.

Castillo asked the legislators to review the conformation of the Education Commission since, as a teacher, he is concerned about this sector. In addition, he proposed they evaluate assigning the group's presidency to a member of his party, Peru Libre, since the organization has a large composition of teachers.

In this sense, Alva pointed out, "as it corresponds, we have answered the President that we will transfer the petition to the spokesmen of the benches so that, in the Board of Spokesmen and through the formal procedure, this proposal of reconsideration can be evaluated."

El presidente @PedroCastilloTe llegó al Congreso de la República para sostener una reunión protocolar con los integrantes de la Mesa Directiva del Parlamento. pic.twitter.com/CKRER8dhp0 — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) August 12, 2021

"The President of Peru arrived at the Congress of the Republic to hold a protocol meeting with the members of the legislative body's Board of Directors."

The Peruvian President also requested work on the risk management system, as he is concerned about how future natural disasters, including the El Niño meteorological event, could affect the country.

After the meeting, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, Castillo left the legislative headquarters without giving any statements to the press. This is his first protocol visit to Congress after taking office on July 28th.