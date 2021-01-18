Close to Half of Peruvians Disapprove of President Sagasti

Two months into his term, the rejection rate against Francisco Sagasti increased by 10 percent compared with the results of a survey conducted in December.

Local outlet El Comercio on Monday published a poll revealing that 47 percent of Peruvians disapprove of President Francisco Sagasti's government, while only 34 percent approve it.

The rejection rate against him increased by 10 percent compared with the results of a survey conducted in December.

"Two months into his term, the dissatisfaction against Sagasti's administration increased by 12 points," El Comercio reported.

The lack of popularity also reached Peru's Prime Minister Violeta Bermudez, who registered only 25 percent of approval and 49 percent of dissatisfaction.

"We have had some communication issues, and I am very sorry," Bermudez apologized after criticism from the population against the Council of Ministers.

#Peru | Lima's Special Electoral Jury concluded that Vizcarra did not specify all the information about the incomes received from the company Agrotecnica Estuquiña SA, of which he has 30 percent of the share.https://t.co/hjUiJFMoq7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) January 17, 2021

Congress President Mirtha Vasquez registered 53 percent of disapproval, while 22 percent of those polled showed their support to Vasquez.

On November 9, Congress dismissed then-President Martin Vizcarra for a corruption scandal. The decision forced the promotion of Manuel Merino as the country's leader.

After protests that led to the death of two demonstrators, Merino presented his resignation. Sagasti replaced him, aiming to win the presidential elections scheduled for next April 11.

As part of the survey, El Comercio interviewed 1,210 people nationwide from January 13 to 15.