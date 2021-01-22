The Brazilian COVID-19 Strain Might Be Present in Peru

Peruvian scientists are working on the SARS-CoV-2 genome sequencing of samples sent from the Loreto department.

Peru's Regional Health Director Carlos Calampa reported the identification of suspected cases of the COVID-19 strain originated in Manaos (Brazil). The new strain is independent of those recorded in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

Calampa pointed out that there were no doubts in terms of clinical diagnose due to the accelerated increase in COVID-19 cases with similar characteristics to those reported in Manaus.

However, he highlighted that scientific confirmation was pending as the National Institute of Health (INS) was working on the sequencing of the virus genome of ten samples sent from the Loreto department.

On Jan. 12, Brazil's Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) deputy director Felipe Naveca confirmed the Amazon strain which presented twelve mutations of the SARS-CoV-2, including the same found in the U.K. and South Africa's variants.

Loreto's Regional Health Directorate reported 64,881 COVID-19 cases and 2,471 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Peru where the first case of the U.K. strain was identified on Jan. 8.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that the British strain was already present in 60 countries last week.

Likewise, The South African strain was spreading more slowly and was present in 23 countries and territories, three more than on January 12.