Peru: PM Otarola Resigns Amid Allegations of Corruption

Alberto Otarola believes that former President Vizcarra is behind a smear campaign against him.

On Tuesday, Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola announced his resignation from the post after an audio linking him to alleged irregular hiring of a young woman was released.

"After conversations with President Dina Boluarte, I have taken the decision to submit my resignation as the Prime Minister," he told reporters, stating that "the baseness" of his political adversaries does not daunt him.

He added that his decision has two objectives, the first being "to give tranquility to the President to recompose the ministerial cabinet," and the second to allow her to continue working "as she has been doing."

“My life and my professional career have always been framed by ethics and the progress of the country, unrestricted respect for the rule of law, and a frontal fight against corruption,” Otarola said, alleging that he is the victim of a political conspiracy against him.

Alberto Otárola, Prime Minister of Peru, had a leaked audio where he promises government contracts in his attempt to attract a woman he fell in love with. pic.twitter.com/oTa8yPsgUG — Crazy Ass Moments in LatAm Politics (@AssLatam) March 4, 2024

On Sunday, a television channel broadcast a recording from which it is inferred that Otarola obtained two government contracts for a woman named Yazire Pinedo.

Otarola claims that the audio was edited to "tarnish" his public image. He believes that former President Martin Vizcarra is behind the ongoing smear campaign against him.

After the audio was released, the Prosecutor's Office began investigations against Otarola for the alleged commission of two corruption crimes.

On Monday, Pinedo admitted to having been Otarola's partner for a brief time, although she stated that that conversation occurred in 2021, that is, before Otarola entered the government.

She also claimed that Vizcarra had organized a plot to remove Otarola and thus install a new prime minister. The former Peruvian president denied the accusations.

On Tuesday, several legislators presented constitutional accusations against Otarola, which could be debated and voted on by the full Congress.

