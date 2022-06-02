Peru: PM Holds Meeting With Bambas’ Worker’s Representatives

On Thursday, the Peruvian Prime Minister met with the representatives of the Las Bambas Workers Union.

Anibal Torres, Peru's Prime Minister, held a meeting on Thursday with Erick Ramos, the secretary of the Las Bambas Workers Union. The session was carried out at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers (PCM).

During the session, the attendants expressed their gratitude for the State's efforts to resolve the conflict with the mining company.

According to what the PCM posted on Twitter, the meeting participants called on the Peruvian authorities to take the necessary measures to establish the public order.

During the summit, the Torres was attentive to the requests made by the workers of Las Bambas to prevent events that may be harmful to workers' physical integrity and life and community members.

"We understand the situation. We have made every effort to resolve this conflict through dialogue. We have to restore the rule of law," said the Peruvian Prime Minister.

The communities involved in the conflict with the minin project of Las Bambas are: Nueva Fuerabamba, Huancuire, Pumamarca, Choaquere, Chila, and Chuicuni.