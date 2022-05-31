Castillo Proposes to Eliminate High-Ranking Officials' Immunity

“I have not stolen, nor will I steal a penny from the country. I didn't get to public office for that," the Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said.

Peru's President Pedro Castillo will send a bill to Congress to increase transparency in public governance by removing the criminal immunity of all high-ranking state officials.

"Do you want transparency and investigation? Then the Congress, the Executive, the Judiciary, the Public Ministry, and all of us must commit to making the country transparent," he said when announcing the bill to subject any official to the possibility of being investigated for judicial purposes.

“I have not stolen, nor will I steal a penny from the country. I didn't get to public office for that," Castillo said and denounced that the Peruvian far-right orchestrates an incessant political persecution against him.

Since he took office in July 2021, this former teacher has been subject to relentless harassment by opposition forces, forcing him to change his cabinet on several occasions.

INDIGENOUS HISTORY: Alberto Fujimori, ex-dictator of Peru, was just released from prison. His legacy tarnished Peruvian democracy with his пeoΙiberaΙ 1993 constitution, forced steгiΙizations of 272,000 Native women, & the structural corruption he galvanized #IndultoEsInsulto ���� pic.twitter.com/4snqA5oiTe — New Amauta (@AmautaNew) March 18, 2022

As a result of this harassment, the Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against Castillo for alleged crimes such as influence peddling, collusion, criminal association, irregularities in the award of a biodiesel purchase and in the tender for the construction of a bridge, and undue pressure in the procedures related to military promotions.

In this regard, the Peruvian President questioned the role that the Prosecutor's Office has played in this process of "irrational political persecution" against him, which denigrates even his own family.

Castillo also emphasized that his administration will never ignore the voice of the people. Therefore, he will remain vigilant so that his cabinet works together with subnational authorities to meet the demands of the population.