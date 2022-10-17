Peru: Castillo Denounces New Modality To Overthrow Government

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, said on Monday that a new modality had been created in that country to overthrow the Government in reference to the constitutional accusation for alleged corruption crimes presented against him by the attorney general, Patricia Benavides.

"In the political scenario every day, far from uniting us, some gaps are opening and today there is a new modality of wanting to overthrow the Government through certain things in a conspiracy where the independence of powers has been denied," said the President during a public act in Lima.

On October 11, the Attorney General filed a constitutional complaint against the head of state before Congress, in which she accuses him of leading a "criminal organization entrenched" in the Government and dedicated to trafficking in public works for personal benefit, among other acts of corruption.

If the complaint is successful in Parliament, the President could be removed from office or suspended.

Both Castillo and the President of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, maintain that the Attorney General's complaint is part of a plan supported by sectors of the opposition, the press and the Judiciary to take power.