Peru: Ombudsman’s Office Recorded 219 Social Conflicts in Jan.

The Peruvian Ombudsman's Office reported on Wednesday that, during January, 219 social conflicts were registered nationwide, of which it indicated "156 are active and 63 are latent."



"The conflict linked to the political crisis registered 60 deaths, between December, January and February, as a result of clashes between civilians, police and military, and road blockades; it also resulted in 1261 collective protest actions," said the Ombudsman's Office.

According to the January 2023 Social Conflict Report, 1 261 protests were registered last month, 86.7 percent of which were related to protests against the administration of President-designate Dina Boluarte, mainly demanding her resignation and early elections for 2023.

In this regard, the agency said that "of the 1261 collective protest actions, 38.4 percent were mobilizations, 20.3 percent corresponded to roadblocks, and 17.1 percent responded to sit-ins or rallies at the time."

The departments of Loreto, Cusco, and Apurimac are the regions with the highest concentration of conflicts, with 30, 20, and 17 cases of social conflicts, respectively.

The report of the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office said that of the total number of active conflicts, 66.7 percent (104 cases) are dealt with through dialogue mechanisms.