Peru: Anti-Government Protests Are Peaceful-Ombudsman’s Office

On Thursday, February 9, protests against the government of Dina Boluarte continued in different regions of the country.

According to the Peruvian Ombudsman's Office, these protests "are taking place peacefully. We will continue to be vigilant so that the rights of all people are guaranteed."

Several Peruvian sectors took to the streets in a new national demonstration called by the General Confederation of Peruvian Workers (CGTP), among other organizations. The CGTP announced the beginning of an indefinite strike starting today.

According to a report by the Ombudsman's Office, mobilizations and rallies have been recorded in 22 provinces, while partial stoppages of activities have taken place in 7 provinces and roadblocks in 20 provinces.

According to the agency's report, these figures mean that 15.8 percent of the total number of provinces nationwide have registered mobilizations, strikes and/or blockades.

#Ucayali En cumplimiento de nuestras funciones de defensa de derechos de todas las personas, supervisamos nuevo recorrido de manifestantes por diversas calles de #Pucallpa. Verificamos que esta movilización se desarrolló de manera pacífica. pic.twitter.com/VztKwGuzg3 — Defensoría Perú (@Defensoria_Peru) February 10, 2023

The Tweet reads, Ucayali, In compliance with our functions of defending the rights of all people, we supervised a new tour of protesters through various streets of Pucallpa. We verified that this mobilization took place in a peaceful manner.

Protesters demand the resignation of President-designate Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and the advancement of general elections to 2023.

Since December 7, with the dismissal of former President Pedro Castillo, the country has been going through a social and political crisis marked by protests throughout the country.

Police and military repression has left more than 60 dead so far. The Ombudsman's Office put the figure at 59, of which 58 were civilians and one policeman.