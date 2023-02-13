Ipsos Peru Shows 70% Of Peruvians Favor Early Elections to 2023

According to an Ipsos Peru survey, 70 percent of Peruvians believe that the solution to the country's current social and political crisis is to advance general elections this year, 22 percent in April 2024, and 7 percent in 2026.

"This year 2023: 70%. In April 2024: 22%. In 2026: 7%. Not precise: 1%" was the data collected by the Ipsos Peru survey for América Televisión, carried out between February 9 and 10, 2023, in a universe of 1 210 people over 18 years old nationwide.

In this regard, 47 percent said elections should be called as soon as possible, 21 percent believed there should be electoral reforms and then elections. In comparison, 19 percent said there should be elections and a constituent assembly.

Regarding the administration of President-designate Dina Boluarte, the survey revealed that 76 percent of Peruvians favor her resignation and the calling of elections, 20 percent support the continuation of her mandate, while 4 percent do not specify.

76% of Peruvians believe that it would be better for the country if Dina Boluarte resigns and the president of Congress assumes the presidency and proceeds to call elections as indicated in the Constitution, and 20% believe that it would be better for her to continue.

Boluarte's administration has a disapproval rate of 74 percent, according to the Ipsos Peru survey, which also indicates that 18 percent support his government and 8 percent do not specify. According to the law, Boluarte would have to leave office in July 2026.

As for the Congress' management, the citizens' disapproval rate stands at 82 percent, while approval is 11 percent and 7 percent do not specify. Compared to a survey released last month, the rejection of Boluarte's administration increased by three percentage points, while that of the Parliament increased by two.

The assumption of the presidency by the head of Congress, José Williams Zapata, was rejected by 57 percent of those interviewed, who considered that another parliamentarian should be elected by the plenary. That Williams Zapata should assume the position was supported by 25 percent and 18 percent did not specify.

Peru has been going through a severe social and political crisis marked by anti-government protests throughout the country since last December 7, with the dismissal of former president Pedro Castillo. The Congress has rejected on several occasions to bring forward the general elections to 2023, while police repression has so far left more than 60 dead in the country.