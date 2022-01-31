Peru: President Castillo Accepts Interior Minister Resignation

“I appreciate the services that Minister Guillen has rendered to the nation,” tweeted Castillo, who also deposed the National Police (PNP) Commander Gallardo.

On Sunday, Peruvian President Pedro Castillo accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Avelino Guillen, who confronted the National Police (PNP) former Commander Javier Gallardo for disagreements over security matters.

“I appreciate the services that Guillen has rendered to the nation,” tweeted Castillo, who also deposed Gallardo over this conflict. According to Guillen, his resignation stems from Castillo’s indifference about his request for dismissal to Gallardo, whom the former minister accused of prompting unjust replacements and promotions within the PNP.

"I cannot accept the dismissal of trained personnel perfectly capable of remaining in office nor promotions that result from US$25,000 bribes," Guillen alleged, stressing that a president must always support the decisions of his ministers.

Castillo argued that the former minister never informed him or the Council of Ministers about such facts and condemned that he did not reveal the names of other PNP officials directly involved in them.

Recently, the Castillo administration declared an emergency state in Callao and Lima to guarantee citizen security over the increase of violence and criminal acts in the zone. The measure implies that the PNP will maintain control of the area's internal order for at least 45 days, a purpose for which it could request support from the Armed Forces. Guillen is the third politician to lead the Interior MInister in the current administration. Before him, progressive politicians Juan Carrasco and Luis Barranzuela also assumed this position. While Carrasco resigned since he was questioned for not leaving his post as the Lambayeque City Prosecutor before becoming a minister, Barranzuela left office after it was revealed that he violated COVID-19 restrictions after holding a private party.