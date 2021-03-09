France, Germany, Spain, Italy To Manufacture Sputnik V

Russia is working on over 20 collaborative projects for manufacturing Sputnik V, a vaccine that has already been registered in over 45 countries.

Russia's Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) reached agreements with companies in Italy, Spain, France, and Germany to manufacture the Sputnik V vaccine.

Adienne Srl will manufacture the Russian vaccine in Italy, which will become the first European country to produce the product starting in July. This company controlled by the Swiss group Adienne Pharma & Biotech expects 10 million doses to be available by the end of the year.

"Italian companies can face the market with flexibility and speed... this agreement shows how they can see beyond political controversies," the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce (CCIR) President Vicenzo Trani said.

"At this time the creation of a safe and affordable vaccine is fundamental to get out of this unstable situation," he added.

COVID-19 Italy daily update



daily confirmed: 19,725 (18.51% on daily people tested)

daily tests: 345,336

daily people Tested: 106,573

daily hospitalized: 562

daily intensive Care: 56

total intensive Care: 2,756

daily deads: 376https://t.co/TjHVDjTXvj — radical chic (@radical_scic) March 9, 2021

On Monday, RDIF demanded a "public apology" from the president of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) Board of Directors Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, who asked European countries not to approve the Russian vaccine until her institution has completed a study on the matter.

Notwithstanding that request, Hungary is already vaccinating its population with Sputnik V. The Czech Republic and Slovakia have also not waited for EMA approval and have applied for doses of the Russian vaccine.

So far, Russian authorities are working on over 20 collaborative projects in Europe for manufacturing Sputnik V, a vaccine that has already been registered in over 45 countries worldwide.