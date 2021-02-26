Peru Close to Buying 37 Million Vaccines from China's Sinopharm

The Peruvian Minister of Economy and Finance, Waldo Mendoza, announced today that his country is about to sign a contract to purchase 37 million doses of vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

In a conference with the foreign press, Mendoza pointed out that vaccines to immunize the Peruvian population, hit by the pandemic, are a priority. The Ministry has decided to make the necessary funds available for this purpose.

He specified that in addition to the million vaccines already delivered by Sinopharm, with which the immunization began, Peru had signed contracts with the laboratory AstraZeneca, from the United Kingdom, and Pfizer, from the United States, for the provision of 14 million and 20 million, respectively.

But the main operation, which according to the minister, is about to be signed, will allow the country to have 38 million vaccine doses from the Chinese laboratory Sinopharm.

"The priority of the economic and sanitary policy is the vaccine against COVID-19, which has all the corresponding support, without any restriction," he asserted, noting that the acquisitions are not easy due to the high demand throughout the world.

He said that "before the end of the administration of President Francisco Sagasti, next July 28, it is expected that the country will have received 18 million doses and by the end of the year will have the necessary amount for the entire population."

������ Perú pagará unos 26 millones de dólares por un millón de dosis de vacunas contra el COVID-19 de Sinopharm, como parte de un acuerdo más amplio para el suministro de 38 millones de inoculaciones, dijo el ministro de Economía, Waldo Mendoza pic.twitter.com/REovcWqMUO — Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) January 12, 2021

Without specifying the acquisitions' cost, Mendoza said that the resources to pay for the vaccines would come from external and internal debt operations, a savings fund, and the transfer of parts of funds assigned to other purposes.

He added that so far, the operations are being handled without difficulty. Later on, the Ministry of Economy and Finance will see the measures to be taken to finance the vaccine purchases, which are a priority, and assured that the state finances would be for the next government.

Yesterday there were 15,225 new COVID-19 confirmed cases to the number reported on the 23rd, according to the Ministry of Health, which reported 516 confirmed deaths on the 24th and 25th.