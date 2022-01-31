Peru Lifts Night Curfew Restrictions

On Monday, Peru lifted the night curfew restriction, which will be effective today.

Starting on Monday, January 31, the night curfew will be lifted in Peru; otherwise, restrictions such as capacity limits at premises based on alert levels assigned to each province, as well as the prohibition on social gatherings or crowds of people, will remain.

Through the Official Gazette, El Peruano, the Supreme Decree No. 010-2022-PCM was released to be effective from January 31, which decree the elimination of the night curfew.

On the other side, the document released extended the national emergency across the country because of the COVID-19 pandemic current situation, for a period of 28 days starting next February 1.

The restrictions on the constitutional rights related to personal freedoms and security, inviolability of homes, freedom of assembly, and transit across the territory will also remain.

Latest measures of the Government of Peru in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. Supreme Decree No. 010-2022-PCM

The document above decreed through the Article nine that parades, local saint festivities, and civil activities are restrained, as well as any kind of social meeting or events which involves crowds.

The Article also prohibits social gatherings at homes. Exceptions are only made for military and police ceremonies, requiring the corresponding sanitary provisions physical distancing rules.