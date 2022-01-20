Peru: Foreign Min Seeks International Support for Oil Spill

Peru's Foreign Minister, Óscar Maúrtua, is seeking support from international organizations to deal with the oil spill that occurred off the coast of Lima last Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

"Chancellor Maúrtua is coordinating with international agencies, the Permanent Commission for the South Pacific (CPPS) and the United Nations Environment Program, support to Peru to attend to the emergency in Ventanilla caused by the oil spill from La Pampilla refinery," the Foreign Ministry said through its Twitter account.

The CPPS is an alliance formed by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Chile, dedicated to promoting the adoption of regional maritime policies; the United Nations Environment Program is an agency of the United Nations Organization (UN) in charge of helping States to organize environmental policies.

Last Saturday, an accident at the La Pampilla refinery, located in the Lima district of Ventanilla, caused a large amount of oil to spill into the sea, contaminating an area of about 1.1 million square meters of ocean.

The Spanish transnational Repsol manages the La Pampilla refinery, which President Pedro Castillo has blamed for the disaster, urging it to carry out immediate remediation work.

