Peru Sets State of Emergency In Lima and Callao

This extraordinary measure will last for 45 days and is aimed at containing the expansion of crime rates in these cities.

On Thursday, the Peruvian Council of Ministers decreed a state of emergency for 45 days in Lima and Callao, after Interior Minister Avelino Guillen made a petition to the Council to evaluate its feasibility. The Peruvian National Police (PNP) supported the call due to the increasing rate of crimes and public insecurity.

The PNP will have a strong presence on the streets and counts on the military troops and administrative staff to reinforce the operation plan. The Interior Ministry (MININTER) seeks to cover all the critical points of Lima and to develop a coordinated fight against crime.

There would be a suspension of rights relating to the inviolability of the home, freedom of transit throughout the country, freedom of assembly, and freedom of personal security. During the State of Emergency, police operations would be supported by intelligence operations.

"All actions that the MININTER and the PNP will carry out will be within the constitutional framework," a MININTER official said.

#Peru On Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor's Office requested a 12-year prison sentence and the disqualification of former congressman Kenji Fujimori from public office for the alleged crimes of bribery and aggravated influence peddling. pic.twitter.com/4fXTUNOrqT — MV English (@MV_Eng) January 27, 2022

According to the information released by the Lima-based District Observatory Of Citizen Security, there were 2,517 complaints about criminal acts from January to June 2021, which represented an increase of 17.95 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

According to Article 137 of the Peruvian Constitution, the Executive Power can declare a "State of Emergency" in the national territory in case of peace or internal order disturbance, catastrophe, or in serious circumstances that may affect the Nation.

The State of Emergency may not exceed 60 days. However, if the situation that led to the measure continues, the Presidency may request an extension, which should not exceed 30 days.