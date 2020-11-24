Workers' Unions March to Demand a New Constitution in Peru

Peruvian people's request seeks to end the political crisis that followed the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra.

Peru's social organizations and workers' unions took to the streets of downtown Lima to demand a new constitution as the only solution to the political crisis the country is facing.

Shouting "Urgent, urgent, urgent. Constituent Assembly," students and workers marched peacefully through Lima's main avenues.

"The current Constitution does not help to confront corruption and unemployment that have been encouraged by the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic," students from the San Cristobal de Huamanga National University stated.

The Defense Front civil association proposed to hold a plebiscite on a new Constitution on 11 April 2021, when general elections will be carried out in the country.

"The population should be the one to decide whether Peru should have a new Constitution and not the government, which has shown many deficiencies," Defense Front President Edilberto Barzola said. Peruvian people's request seeks to end the political crisis that followed the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra. Social outrage intensified after two young people were murdered by police forces amid a protest. This incident motivated the new President Francisco Sagasti to announce the designation of a new commander of the National Police.