Peruvian Congress Confirms Dina Boluarte's Cabinet

The leftist caucus refused to support Dina Boluarte who has "more deaths than days in power."

On Tuesday, the right-wing-controlled Congress gave a vote of confidence to President Dina Boluarte's cabinet, despite the fact that 47 Peruvians have died as a result of the brutal crackdown unleashed since she took power a month ago.

With 73 votes in favor, 43 votes against, and 6 abstentions, the Peruvian lawmakers approved Prime Minister Alberto Otarola, who exposed the plans of the Boluarte administration and asked for the support of the plenary session to carry them out.

Regarding the criticism of the violence, he said that the Police "guarantee the lives of those who protest" and that "the use of force is regulated by established protocols."

"We are sure that the investigations that must be carried out will respect due process and the right to defense of the troops," said the Prime Minister, who rejected that the Boluarte administration is the result of a coup d'état and that it seeks to perpetuate itself in power.

Funeral homes in Juliaca, Peru, have donated coffins for those killed by the coup regime yesterday. A public memorial was held today. pic.twitter.com/AqjxZedOFT — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) January 10, 2023

Edgar Reymundo, the spokesman for the Democratic Change caucus, said that the leftist lawmakers would not grant a vote of confidence to an administration that has "more deaths than days in power."

He also asked for Boluarte's resignation to make way for a transitional government and immediately bring forward the general elections.

Flavio Cruz, spokesman for Free Peru, the party that led Pedro Castillo to the presidency in 2021 with Boluarte as his vice president, agreed to demand the resignation of Boluarte and her cabinet so that "there may be peace in the country."