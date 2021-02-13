    • Live
News > Peru

Peru: Health Minister Resigns After Vizcarra's Vaccination

  • New Peruvian health minister takes office After vaccine scandal with ex-president Martin Vizcarra.

    New Peruvian health minister takes office After vaccine scandal with ex-president Martin Vizcarra. | Photo: Twitter/@jenkers_en

Published 13 February 2021
The Peruvian Minister of Health, Pilar Mazzetti, resigned after a scandal unleashed over the vaccination of former President Manuel Vizcarra came to light this week.

According to the local newspaper La República, Mazzetti decided to resign due to the constant criticism from parliamentarians after it became known that the former president Manuel Vizcarra (2018-2020) was vaccinated against the new coronavirus, the cause of COVID-19, before the vaccine became available to the general public. 

Similarly, Mazzetti announced her resignation due to the criticism of the management of the pandemic by her ministry's portfolio. The health official "decided to step aside" because of the "attacks and pressures" she received.

Also, the president of Peru, Fransisco Sagasti, confirmed this Saturday that Mazzetti submitted his resignation on Friday night and added that the last questioning made by the Congress about his management "may have been the straw that broke the camel's back" and that he is tired of a "continuous mistreatment" from a sector of the Legislature.

This position will be replaced by Oscar Ugarte, who held the same position in 2008 and has been an advisor in the work of the current fight against COVID-19, announced Sagasti.

HispanTV
by teleSUR/les
