News > Peru

Peru: Authorities Ban Favorite Nominee From Running in Election

  • Presidential candidate George Forsyth, Lima Peru, 2021.

    Presidential candidate George Forsyth, Lima Peru, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @angelobasellig

Published 11 February 2021
Opinion

George Forsyth was disqualified from participating in the upcoming presidential elections due to an accusation against him.

Lima's Special Electoral Jury (JEE) excluded the National Victory (NV) Presidential candidate George Forsyth from running in the April 11 elections.

Electoral authorities made the decision after a complaint filed against Forsyth for alleged fake information and data omission in his curriculum vitae affidavit.

The complaint, filed by citizen Luis Ayquipa, states that the candidate consigned incomes in his affidavit that do not match the amounts he earned when he was the La Victoria District Mayor in 2019. 

Ayquipa also stated that Forsyth omitted to declare the income earned when he worked in the Alianza Lima club and other companies.

After analyzing and verifying the information, JEE decided the exclusion of Forsyth and the National Victory formula from running in elections.

His party may appeal the verdict of the JEE. If the appeal is admitted, the National Jury of Elections (JNE) will make the final decision on the candidacy of Forsyth who is currently the favorite to win the elections, according to polls.

"National Victory will not take one step back. The blows make it stronger. We are competing with ideas and we have the people's support," Forsyth tweeted, adding that the JNE will do justice.

EFE - RPP Noticias
by teleSUR/ age-JF
