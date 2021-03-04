Peru Discusses Bill to Ban Minors From Using Social Media

The iniciative also impose fines of up to US$117,000 and seven years in prison for anyone who defames and launches false information against other people.

Peruvian lawmaker Luis Simeon on Tuesday submitted to Congress a bill that prohibits children under 14 years old from accessing social networks.

The initiative bans minors from publishing their data without the express consent of their parents. It also prohibits them to share information about other people of any age.

"Authorities also must create blockade mechanisms for users to protect their children from illicit, offensive, abusive, or undesirable content," the center-right-wing Popular Action Party member recalled.

The 7222/2020-CR bill also proposes to impose fines of up to US$117,000 and seven years in prison for anyone who defames and launches false information against other people.

