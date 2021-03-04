Peru Discusses Bill to Ban Minors From Using Social Media

Peruvian lawmaker Luis Simeon on Tuesday submitted to Congress a bill that prohibits children under 14 years old from accessing social networks.
RELATED:
Peru: Authorities Ban Favorite Nominee From Running in Election
The initiative bans minors from publishing their data without the express consent of their parents. It also prohibits them to share information about other people of any age.
"Authorities also must create blockade mechanisms for users to protect their children from illicit, offensive, abusive, or undesirable content," the center-right-wing Popular Action Party member recalled.
The 7222/2020-CR bill also proposes to impose fines of up to US$117,000 and seven years in prison for anyone who defames and launches false information against other people.
"The government should take partial control over social networks without undermining the people's freedom of expression," Simeon urged.
If the initiative is passed by Congress, social network users will be prevented from creating false profiles, attacking political or business opponents, and posting insulting or threatening comments.
To ensure the proper use of social networks, the government will have to sign agreements and behavior codes with the social networks operating within the country, such as Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google.