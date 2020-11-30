Peru Extends Restrictions of Rights During Emergency State

According to the decree, the Armed Forces and the National Police will be responsible for implementing the measure. The government also reduced the time of the curfew from 00:00 to 4:00 local time (5:00 to 9:00 GMT).

Peru's government extended on Monday for another month the restrictions of some constitutional rights as part of the national emergency state declared amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the decree, the Armed Forces and the National Police will be responsible for implementing the measure. The government also reduced the time of the curfew from 00:00 to 4:00 local time (5:00 to 9:00 GMT).

Presidente @FSagasti: No realizaremos un proceso de cambio constitucional. Lo que haremos es sentar las bases para entregar al próximo Gobierno y Congreso, de cómo cambiar la Constitución. #TransiciónOrdenada — Presidencia Perú (@presidenciaperu) November 30, 2020

"President @FSagasti: We will not carry out a process of constitutional change. We will lay the groundwork to give the next government and Congress how to change the Constitution. #OrderedTransition."

The so-called "compulsory social immobilization" will allow the transit only to people working in food services, health, and security staff, among other indispensable personnel.

Last week, the government had extended the state of emergency due to the COVID-90 pandemic for another 90 days until March 31, 2021. Nonetheless, sport in public spaces can be practiced, and a program was established to gradually reopen the beaches.

