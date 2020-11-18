Peru: President Sagasti Apologizes for People Killed by Police

"We cannot bring these young people back to life, but we can prevent violent incidents from happening again," interim President Francisco Sagasti said.

Peru's interim president Francisco Sagasti apologized to the parents of Bryan Pintado and Inti Sotelo, the two young people who were killed by police repression on the November 14 protests against the Congressional coup.

"We cannot bring these young people back to life, but we can prevent violent incidents from happening again. Also, we can decisively support the injured, some of them are grave," said Sagasti.

In his speech, he also thanked Pintado's and Sotelo's parents, who were invited to the swearing-in ceremony of the new president at the Congress this Tuesday.

"On behalf of the State, I apologize to the families of the victims and to all the young people who marched to defend democracy," the president added.

����In #Peru police used water cannons to disperse protests which erupted in the streets of #Lima, after lawmakers voted to remove #Vizcarra from office and him with President of the Congress #Merino, in what critics have called a parliamentary coup. pic.twitter.com/46Sr8otfaM — ©halecos Amarillosᴳᴸᴼᴮᴬᴸ ��ʷAͤNͣOͬNͤYˡMͤOᵍUͥSͦⁿ (@ChalecosAmarill) November 11, 2020

At another time, he showed his gratitude to Parliament and the audience for appointing him as interim president until the 2021 general elections. On November 9, Congress vacated former president Martin Vizcarra and carried out a coup d'état. Since then, peaceful marches began in the country. During the protests, the police attacked the demonstrators with tear gas bombs, pellets, and even beatings. The result was two people killed, a hundred injured, and several disappeared.