Women Take to the Streets to Demand Police Reform in Peru

Citizens are also demanding that victims of gender-based violence, femicide, and sexual violence have unhindered access to the judicial system.

Women's rights defenders Wednesday will take to the streets of Lima to demand a Peruvian police reform over the police brutality against women reported during the last days of protests.

The march, which takes place on the occasion of the "International Day Against Violence Against Women", will start at 15h00 on the main avenues of the capital.

"We will take to the streets despite the pandemic. We must end the political and democratic crisis and the persistent discrimination that undermines our rights," feminist groups stated.

Last week, during national mobilizations against interim President Manuel Merino, two women were sexually assaulted by police during an arbitrary arrest.

"We demand justice for them and all victims of police brutality," the gender activists added. This year, Peru registered 111 femicides, 8,700 cases of sexual violence, and 948 under-14-year-old girls who were raped gave birth. Peruvian women are also demanding a judicial system reform so that victims of gender-related violence, femicide, and sexual violence have unhindered access to justice. The mobilization will conclude at the San Martin Square, the seat of the Judicial Power, with a tribute to Inti Sotelo and Bryan Pintado, two citizens who were murdered by the police amid the protests.