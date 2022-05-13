Peru: Earthquake Higher Than 8.5 Degrees Possible

According to experts, anearthquake with a magnitude greater than 8.5 is likely to hit Peru's capital city.

According to the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP), there is a high possibility of an earthquake higher than 8.5 degrees occurring in the capital of Lima.

"We are talking about an earthquake that probably has not been repeated since 1746 and that will probably exceed magnitude 8.5; that is why Indeci (National Institute of Civil Defense) is doing the drills right now for earthquakes of 8.5 and 8.8, which is what could happen in Lima," IGP chief Hernando Tavera told local television America.

The head of the IGP said that Lima is the area of the country where the greatest energy had built up due to the seismic silence that had existed in the capital since the 18th century when the last great movement occurred.

Furthermore, Tavera said that the Seismic Alert System, developed by Indeci, will be operational in early 2023 via mobile telephony to warn the population if a movement occurs.

#Earthquake (#sismo) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M5.5 || 18 km N of #Chilca (#Peru) || 9 min ago (local time 16:55:49). Follow the thread for the updates�� pic.twitter.com/fg9tgbayiw — EMSC (@LastQuake) May 12, 2022

On May 12, the National Seismological Center of Peru registered an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 with epicenter 30 kilometers from the district of Chilca, located in the department of Lima. The seismic event left one dead and eight injured.