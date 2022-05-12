5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Lima Without Causing Much Havoc

The Peruvian Navy’s Hydrography and Navigation Directorate ruled out that the earthquake caused a tsunami. However, it is recommended that citizens stay alert.

On Thursday, a 5.5 magnitude earthquake shook Peru’s Lima province without causing any material or human life loss.

The National Geophysical Institute (IGP) registered the 49-kilometers-depth earthquake at 16:55 local time, noting its epicenter was located 30 kilometers west of the Chilca locality.

Authorities closed the Costa Verde ring road, which runs parallel to the sea in Lima, because it suffered landslides in the ravines that guarded it after the earthquake.

Peru’s Geophysical Institute (IGP) President Hernando Tavera indicated that the population could not be alerted in time about the earthquake because there was no Internet connection.

Peru is located in the Pacific Fire Belt area, where approximately 85 percent of the world’s seismic activity is recorded. Every year, about 400 perceptible earthquakes occur in this Latin American country.

On January 7, a 5.6 magnitude earthquake shook Lima and other nearby towns and left nine people injured and several homes destroyed.