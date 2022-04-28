Peru Celebrates the 11th Anniversary of the Pacific Alliance

On Thursday, Peru's Foreign Affairs Ministry celebrated the 11th anniversary of the Pacific Alliance.

The Peruvian Foreign Affairs Ministry commemorated on Thursday the creation of the Pacific Alliance 11 years ago, where Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru agreed to fund the alliance as an economic and development initiative to achieve a deep integration area, with the objective of the free circulation of goods, services, capital, and people in the regions.

The Alliance celebrated significant achievements, comprising environment, education, gender equality, digital economy, and SMEs, among others, intended to construct a more integrated, more global, more connected, and more citizen-oriented Alliance.

On April 28, 2011, the deep integration mechanism was created, officialized with the inking of the Lima Declaration.

Promoting more significant growth, development, and competitiveness with the free movement of goods, services, capital, and people, it is projecting itself in the world's view, emphasizing the Asia-Pacific region.

El 28 de abril de 2011, 4 países: Chile ����, Colombia ����, México ���� y Perú ���� decidieron conformar un mecanismo de integración profunda con el objetivo de avanzar hacia la libre circulación de bienes, servicios, capitales y personas. #11AñosAlianzaDelPacífico pic.twitter.com/XiddFIK1Si — Alianza del Pacífico (@A_delPacifico) April 28, 2022

On April 28, 2011, 4 countries: Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Peru, decided to form a deep integration mechanism to move towards the free circulation of goods, services, capital and people.

The Pacific Alliance reflects itself with a strategic vision towards 2030 as the leading commercial platform in Latin America for integration. It carries out actions with more integrated, global, connected, and citizen-oriented mechanisms.