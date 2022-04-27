EU Reiterates Support to Peru in Fighting Drug Trafficking

The EU representative in Peru reiterated the bloc's support for fighting organized crime in the South American country.

Ambassador Gaspar Frontini, the EU representative in Peru, reiterated the EU's willingness to support the South American country in its fight against drug trafficking and organized crime.

According to the EU's envoy, the organization and Peru should continue to develop joint and coordinated operations against both crimes. "We will continue to support Peru to develop sustainable operational tools which facilitate investigative work against organized crime," said the official.

On the occasion of the ceremony at which the EU provided the National Police of Peru with a virtual library on these issues, he made the remarks on cooperation.

Fortini said that "it is very pleasing to present this unique virtual training tool in Peru, which will improve police training and allow constant updating of knowledge, which is essential in a world where organized crime invents new ways of committing crimes."

La UE confirma su compromiso con el Perú en la lucha contra las drogas y el crimen organizado��������.

Con la Biblioteca Virtual para la PNP, entregamos una herramienta única en formación policial y actualización de conocimientos.

¡Trabajemos juntos para vencer al crimen organizado! pic.twitter.com/iBDqLyFjel — Gaspar Frontini (@EUAmbPeru) April 26, 2022

"We can only win this battle if we work together, coordinately, and with the most up-to-date knowledge," he added as a conclusion.