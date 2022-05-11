Peru: Minsa Reports 23 Subvariants From Omicron

On Wednesday, the Peruvian Ministry of Health's (Minsa) National Health Institute (INS) reported the presence of 23 lineages descending from the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country.

These subvariants seem to be more transmissible than some previous Omicron variants. According to the report, the BA.2 lineage stands out from these descendants, becoming the most prevalent worldwide, saying that it represents at least 90 percent of cases in Peru.

The report also commented on the presence of BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, which cases are likely to increase in South Africa. The U.S. has revealed a rapid growth in cases associated with the BA.2.12.1, descendant lineage of BA.2. In the North American country, it was recorded that more than 40 percent of the patients were of people infected by this lineage during the first week of May.

The BA.2.12.1 is characterized by developing particular mutations in the spike protein, boosting cases 42 percent higher than the BA.2. During the last three weeks of April, the BA.2.12.1 lineage was detected in Peru, according to the INS.

Coronavirus en Perú: reportan 23 linajes descendientes de la variante ómicron



Según Minsa, el linaje BA.2 y su descendiente BA.2.12.1, que han aumentado los casos en Estados Unidos, ya se encuentran circulando en el Perúhttps://t.co/qxGAA4HClt — La República (@larepublica_pe) May 12, 2022

Coronavirus in Peru: 23 descendant lineages of the omicron variant are reported. According to Minsa, the BA.2 lineage and its descendant BA.2.12.1, which have increased cases in the United States, are already circulating in Peru.

The Minsa of Peru said that there are six people between the ages of 22 and 64 from Center Lima, Eastern Lima, and Huacho and Lima Region. According to the INS, the citizens have not been hospitalized nor reported as deaths.

The Institution has urged citizens to accomplish the anti-COVID mandatory measures while performing social and commercial activities.