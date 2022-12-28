Bolivia Keeps Bus Departures to Peru Suspended

Passenger bus departures from Bolivia to Peru continue to be suspended due to the ongoing conflict in the nearby country.

The La Paz Bus Terminal ratified on Wednesday the suspension of departures to Peru due to the blockades that persist in that nation.

The director of the Bus Terminal, Américo Gemio said, "There are no departures, unfortunately the tourists are stranded here in La Paz, they will surely return to their places of origin because they will not be able to make the trip to Cuzco and Puno, but well we are going to give them the service they require."

The official added that in some border regions on the Peruvian side, the social movements announced they would resume the road blockades after the end of the year holidays, while in others the conflicts have not ceased.

Last week, the Bolivian Vice Minister of Institutional and Consular Management, Eva Chuquimia, recommended not to travel to Peru due to the political and social crisis unleashed since December 7.

The border crossing between Bolivia and Peru at Desaguadero was reopened on December 21 until January 4. This allowed the transit of trucks that were stranded on the road on both sides.

Protesters in Peru have rejected the early elections approved by the country's Congress for April 2024 and demand the holding of the elections as soon as possible and the immediate closure of the Legislative Branch.