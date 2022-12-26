Dina Boluarte Dismisses Local Authorities in Peru

The government of Peru's president-designate, Dina Boluarte, canceled the appointment of 312 district sub-prefects in 23 Peruvian regions.

According to the Interior Ministry of Boluarte's government, "these officials, instead of responding to the established guidelines on the functions of the District Sub-prefect, instead of representing and defending the State, as indicated by law, had different degrees of participation in the popular demonstrations."

The Ministry said that "after receiving intelligence information on the actions of these district sub-prefects appointed by former President Castillo, as organizers, instigators or participants in the violent protests, the situation of these officials was evaluated and the termination of their services was ordered."

The dismissed public officials must "hand in their positions and submit their sworn statements of assets and income, as well as their sworn statements of interests, to proceed with the corresponding auditing processes."

Dina Boluarte, last week accused leftist parties and their elected and appointed officials of being "behind the vandalism," referring to the popular protests during which nearly 30 people have lost their lives.

In response to the protests, which were met with police repression, the President-designate declared a State of Emergency for 30 days, thus promoting repression.