Peru: Council of Ministers Discussed Territorial Agenda in Junin

On Thursday, the Decentralized Council of Ministers discussed the territorial development agenda in the Junin region.



Peru's Prime Minister Anibal Torres led the ministerial Cabinet on Thursday, which opened the 4th Decentralized Council of Ministers session held in central Huancayo city.

The 4th session intended to discuss the territorial development agenda was celebrated in the Junin region. The Decentralized session is intended as well to give solutions to agricultural, transport, socioeconomic, and security problems that the country is facing.

The Government submitted to Congress a bill that establishes the prohibition of monopolies, hoarding, speculation, and price agreements, announced on Thursday by the President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo.

Likewise, the Peruvian President announced that the Executive would work on a bill to reduce the salaries of high-ranking government officials. "We are going to work on a bill to see in what way the ministers, starting with the Presidency of the Republic, and our congressmen brothers, will reduce their salaries so that we can show proof of this," said Castillo.

Presidente @PedroCastilloTe: "Venir a la tierra wanka no es una obligación del Gobierno, es un derecho que le corresponde al pueblo. Estamos aquí para atender las necesidades más urgentes del país". pic.twitter.com/avWTWzmJ39 — Presidencia del Perú ���� (@presidenciaperu) April 7, 2022

President Pedro Castillo "Coming to the wanka land is not an obligation of the Government; it is a right that corresponds to the people. We are here to attend to the country's most urgent needs."

On Thursday morning, the Ministerial Cabinet arrived in the region with the Vice-President of the Republic and Development-Social Inclusion Minister Dina Boluarte as part of the delegation to participate in the event.

Ministers such as Betsy Chavez (Labor), and Alejandro Salas (Culture), among other authorities, were part of representative members of the session. The summit was hosted at the Wanka Coliseum in Huancayo.