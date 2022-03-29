Peru: Time to Work in Promoting the Country’s Development

The impeachment motion filed against the Peruvian president did not receive the necessary votes to be approved.

The Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte, expressed on Tuesday her satisfaction with the outcome of the debate on the impeachment motion against President Pedro Castillo.

The top official said, "it is time to leave impeachment and other ideas behind. It is good to have opposition, but we want an opposition that is fair with the Peruvian people and committed to the growth of Peru".

Boluarte referring to the constant attempts to impeach President Pedro Castillo, said that they are not beneficial for the country's economic, political, and social growth. In this connection, she called on the Popular Force Party and its leader, Keiko Fujimori, to abandon confrontation in order to prioritize the appropriate actions in favor of Peru.

"I would like to ask Mrs. Fujimori's party to stop polarizing the country. Fujimori's party has been in the political arena for 15 years. I had never seen such polarization before", Boluarte added.

#VIDEO | Dina Boluarte: Quiero decirle al partido de Keiko Fujimori que basta de seguir polarizando el país



La vicepresidenta espera que la bancada de Fuerza Popular reflexione y “ojalá se pueda transar de manera democrática para trabajar por el país”.https://t.co/nMut51j3MJ — Política La República (@Politica_LR) March 30, 2022

Dina Boluarte: I want to tell Keiko Fujimori's party that it is enough to continue polarizing the country. The vice-president hopes that the Fuerza Popular bench will reflect and "hopefully they can compromise in a democratic way to work for the country."

The vice president said that Peru is divided between those who are against Keiko Fujimori and those who want to work in favor of Peru's development. Addressing Fuerza Popular, she said, "let's make a reflection. I hope we can negotiate democratically and work for the country".