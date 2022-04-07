New Health Minister Takes Oath of Office in Peru

On Thursday morning, José Antonio López Peña was officially sworn in as Peru's new Minister of Health.

Almost a week after the censure of Hernán Condori, the oath of office ceremony was held by the President of the Republic Pedro Castillo at the Government Palace in Lima.

José Antonio López Peña, who until now served as deputy minister of public health since March 11, is a surgeon who graduated from the National University of Central Peru (UNCP). The official was the director of the Carrión Hospital in Huancayo, President of EsSalud's Medical Staff, and a professor at UNCP.

The swearing-in ceremony comes after the Congress approved last March 31 a motion of censure against the former Minister of Health, Hernán Condori, who had to leave office.

By 71 votes in favor, 32 against and 13 abstentions, the national representation accepted the motion presented last week against Condori.

Sinamtess saluda la designación del Dr. Jorge López Peña como nuevo ministro de Salud. Le auguramos éxitos en su gestión en favor de todos los peruanos.@Minsa_Peru pic.twitter.com/0ox8wmpWiZ — SINATEMSS/ESSALUD (@SinatemssPeru) April 7, 2022

Sinamtess welcomes the appointment of Dr. Jorge López Peña as the new Minister of Health. We wish him success in his administration in favor of all Peruvians.

During the ceremony, the President of the Republic said: "I swear it for my family, for Peru, for quality health for all, without exceptions."