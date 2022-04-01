    • Live
News > Peru

Peru: Castillo to Dialogue With Transport Workers on Strike

  • President Pedro Castillo speaks out on transportation workers' strikes in Peru. April. 1, 2022.

    President Pedro Castillo speaks out on transportation workers' strikes in Peru. April. 1, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@larepublica_pe

Published 1 April 2022
President Castillo ratified the government's position and advocated for dialogue to reach an agreement.

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo said Friday that he is willing to dialogue with carriers protesting against the increase in fuel prices.

RELATED:
Peru: Fourth Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines Coming

In this sense, the Peruvian leader said to local media: "We are the government of dialogue and understanding. If we have to talk on the road, we will do it".

Previously, the Chief Executive urged the demonstrators to unblock the highways. In line with this, Castillo called on them to stop this attitude, stating that the most harmed is the community.

On the other hand, the heavy load carriers continue their protests even though the President of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, announced a possible agreement that favors both parties.

The Ministry of Agrarian Development and Irrigation (Midagri) called on transport and agricultural workers to continue with the dialogue with the government. The ministry said: "We ask our brothers from agriculture, livestock, irrigation and transport boards to work and dialogue with our different representatives, sent to work tables in the regions of our Peru, to listen to them and reach agreements and solutions for the good of our people."

However, some heavy load truck protesters have declared that the strike will continue until their demands have been heard, evaluated and implemented by the corresponding authorities.

